Macy and Bob: How an act of kindness formed an unlikely friendship

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Macy Reeves found herself in a scary situation one day as she embarked on short road trip.

“I was driving, I was on the way back to Birmingham from Dothan,” Reeves said, “and I was on the interstate and all of a sudden my car stopped accelerating.”

She was completely alone on the side of a busy interstate. “Smoke kind of engulfed everywhere the next thing I knew, I was on the side of the road, I threw my car in park and I called 911. I jumped out, and they said they would send somebody... and low and behold Bob came to my rescue.”

Bob Griffin works as a volunteer for the Kingston Fire Department. “Initially I did not see her because I was focused on the car,” Griffin remembered, “and then I didn’t see anybody in the car and she had probably made it about 50 yards from the car. Then I went and checked on her to make sure she was ok.”

The car situation was under control and the pair could have parted ways there, but Reeves got the news that she would have to wait hours for a tow truck.

“We called a company that was supposed to come take my car and tow it, Bob could’ve left” she said, “but instead he chose to stay with me for hours on the side of the road, and we got to know each other! In what could’ve been a really scary situation he just kind of calmed me.”

Reeves took to social media to sing Bob’s praises and hopefully reconnect with him. The power of the internet brought them back together and their story inspired hundreds of people.

Shortly after their meeting, however, Griffin suffered a scary fall on the job at the fire station and injured his foot. When Reeves saw what happened, she rushed to his side at the hospital.

Reeves said, “It was nice to be able to give back to him in a moment where I could in return. I mean anything, I was like can I come to you, what can I do?”

The pair don’t believe their meeting was a coincidence, and they feel it is a part of their overall purpose.

“I believe that everyone who walks the face of the earth has a purpose,” said Reeves, “and you know the reason some people may be scared to stop is because some people maybe haven’t found their purpose yet and things are scary and you don’t know the intentions of everyone. Hopefully we can encourage everyone to find the greater good, the greater purpose and that encourages people to be a little more intentional with their choices and decisions.”

Griffin said, “Everyone sees what today’s society is doing and how we’re going to affect change is by helping one another; it takes a village. That’s been around for eons, it takes a village to raise a child it takes a village to help society. Let’s stop being individuals and care about each other.”

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.