US charges 3 in plot to kill Iranian-American author

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice...
Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, to discuss recent law enforcement action in transnational security threats case.(Carolyn Kaster | AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has charged three men in a plot to kill an Iranian American author and activist who has spoken out against human rights abuses in Iran, officials said Friday.

The men, Rafat Amirov, 43, of Iran, Polad Omarov, 38, of the Czech Republic and Slovenia and Khalid Mehdiyev, 24, of Yonkers, New York, were charged with money laundering and murder-for-hire in a superseding indictment unsealed in federal court in New York.

It is the second time in two years that federal officials have disrupted a plot aimed at the unnamed victim in New York City.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valerie Dawson Judah's booking photo.
Attorney claims police abused her, demands $2 million
52-year-old Jason Hason Bright of Ozark (left) was sentenced on January 25 to 40 years in...
2 Dale County residents sentenced for sexual exploitation of a child
The Church of Jesus is now hosting services every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and a virtual bible...
New church launches in Dothan
Blakely Police
4 additional arrests made in Blakely shooting
Like hundreds of other congregations, Harvest had become disgusted with UMC stands on social...
Harvest bolts from UMC, denomination boosts its legal team

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.6M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
A new Jeep is delivered to a dealership in Pittsburgh on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. On Friday, the...
US inflation and consumer spending cooled in December
The investigation is still in the early stages as the Fire Marshal’s office works to determine...
2 lives lost in Holmes County fire
The Food and Drug Administration on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, announced draft guidelines that...
FDA eases rules again for gay men seeking to donate blood