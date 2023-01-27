Huntsville USPS worker indicted for destroying, delaying mail

(Source: WAFF)
(Source: WAFF)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Jan. 27, 2023
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man working for the United States Postal Service in Huntsville is facing a federal charge for meddling with mail items in 2018.

According to a federal indictment, Alexander Dockery destroyed, detained, and delayed letters, post cards and packages while working for the General Mail Facility in Huntsville between June 1 and Nov. 30, 2018.

Online court records show Dockery will be arraigned in federal court in Huntsville on Thursday, February 9.

