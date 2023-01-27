Harvest bolts from UMC, denomination boosts its legal team

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Harvest Dothan has voted to be secede from the United Methodist Church, according to multiple members.

Like hundreds of other congregations, it had become disgusted with UMC stands on social issues, including same-sex marriage.

The congregation’s break comes with legal repercussions, as a lawsuit expressing fears that UMC leadership will attempt to seize the church is pending.

That suit was paused in November but could resume following the separation vote.

Harvest has not made a public statement since the vote to leave the church, nor has it revealed financial implications of the exodus that likely includes a hefty buyout.

Highly regarded Dothan attorney David Johnston joined the UMC defense team the week, according to records.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.