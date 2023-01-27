Enterprise street closure extended through weekend

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The closure of a portion of West College Street in downtown Enterprise has been extended through the weekend of January 28-29.

The extended closure will allow ample time for the contractor to clean up the surrounding area following the demolition that began on January 9 of buildings damaged from the downtown fire in October. The street is expected to reopen on Monday morning, January 30.

The portion of West College Street affected runs from Main Street to the railroad tracks, with barricades blocking the area from traffic.

“Safety of our residents and visitors to downtown Enterprise is our top priority,” Enterprise Fire Chief Christopher Davis said. “The barricades are put in place to keep people a safe distance from the construction site and should not be moved or crossed.”

Pedestrians are reminded to use the sidewalks and to only cross Main Street using designated crosswalks. Businesses in the area will remain open during the cleanup.

