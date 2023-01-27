Dry For Now, Rain Returns Soon

SYNOPSIS - Dry weather prevails through Saturday with highs reaching the middle 50s Friday and lower 60s Saturday. As high pressure shifts eastward Saturday, winds will turn more southerly, allowing moisture return to the area. Showers and a few storms will arrive Sunday afternoon into the evening, with heavy rain to be expected. Temperatures warm even more by Monday and Tuesday as we go warmer than average.

TODAY - Mostly sunny. High near 55°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Mostly clear. Low near 32°. Winds Light/Calm 0%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy. High near 62°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

SUN: Showers arrive afternoon, lasting overnight. Low: 42° High: 63° 100%

MON: Mostly cloudy, few AM showers. Low: 56° High: 69° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of showers. Low: 54° High: 72° 20%

WED: Partly sunny, slight chance of showers. Low: 61° High: 74° 20%

THUR: Partly sunny, chance of showers. Low: 59° High: 75° 30%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers. Low: 54° High: 61° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 40° High: 59° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY- Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 10-15 kts. Seas 2-4 ft

