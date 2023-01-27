Dry For Now, Rain Returns Soon

SYNOPSIS - Dry weather prevails through Saturday with highs reaching the middle 50s Friday and lower 60s Saturday. As high pressure shifts eastward Saturday, winds will turn more southerly, allowing moisture return to the area. Showers and a few storms will arrive Sunday afternoon into the evening, with heavy rain to be expected. Temperatures warm even more by Monday and Tuesday as we go warmer than average.

TODAY - Mostly sunny. High near 55°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Mostly clear. Low near 32°. Winds Light/Calm 0%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy. High near 62°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

SUN: Showers arrive afternoon, lasting overnight. Low: 42° High: 63° 100%

MON: Mostly cloudy, few AM showers. Low: 56° High: 69° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of showers. Low: 54° High: 72° 20%

WED: Partly sunny, slight chance of showers. Low: 61° High: 74° 20%

THUR: Partly sunny, chance of showers. Low: 59° High: 75° 30%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers. Low: 54° High: 61° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 40° High: 59° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY- Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 10-15 kts. Seas 2-4 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.