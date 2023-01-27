Daphne Middle School evacuated after threat

Daphne Middle School was evacuated after a threat was received.
By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - The Daphne Police Department posted the following via social media this morning: “We are currently investigating a threat at Daphne Middle School. All staff and students have been evacuated. Parents are urged not to respond to the school. Officers are diverting responding parents to Trione Park.”

Daphne Middle School Principal Kerry Edwards advised parents with the following statement: “At this time, we are evacuating the building. We had an anonymous threat called in and as a precaution, Daphne Police are investigating. We will update as soon as the all-clear is given. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

According to Daphne PD, all Daphne Middle School students can be checked out at Daphne East Elementary. Please enter the car line off of Well Rd. Your patience is key to a the success of getting all students picked up safely. Daphne Fire Department will be assisting with traffic control.

FOX10 News will have more on this developing story.

---

