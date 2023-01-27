Chipley High School to host the world-famous Glenn Miller Orchestra

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The world-famous Glenn Miller Orchestra is set to return to Chipley High School yet again.

Sponsored By Dr. James Clemmons, MD and the Chipley Band Boosters, the American swing dance band will be performing for the community in the Chipley High School Auditorium Friday, January 27 at 7 p.m.

Chipley High School’s Band Director, Shad Steptoe, said it is an exciting time for his students and the entire community.

“It kind of embodies everybody and brings us all together a bit more,” said Steptoe.

One percussion student is looking forward to learning new tips from the pros.

“I want to be more like them. They carry this on into their adult life,” said Chipley High band member Jayce Strickland.

The Chipley High School Auditorium is located in the back of the campus at 1545 Brickyard Road, Chipley, FL 32428. Tickets will be sold at the door starting at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.