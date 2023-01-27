Atlanta braces for potential civil unrest over Memphis police brutality case

Atlanta braces for Tyre Nichols' video release
Atlanta braces for Tyre Nichols' video release(Atlanta News First)
By Rebekka Schramm and Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta business owners are preparing for the protest Friday evening after the release of the video of Tyre Nichols being beaten by five Memphis police officers.

They are afraid of a repeat of last weekend’s “protest-turned-riot” where broken windows are still boarded up.

Georgia is under a state of emergency with a thousand soldiers from the Georgia National Guard on standby who will have the power to arrest people.

