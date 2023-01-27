2 lives lost in Holmes County fire

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office and the Fire Marshal’s office are currently investigating the scene of a house fire on Beaver Dam Rd in Esto on Thursday.

According to a HCSO Facebook post, officials have confirmed that two individuals have died as a result of the fire.

The identities of the victims are pending release by the Medical Examiner’s office.

Next of kin will be notified prior to public release of any identifying information.

The investigation is still in the early stages as the Fire Marshal’s office works to determine how the fire started.

Updated information will be released as we learn more regarding this tragic incident.

