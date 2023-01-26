Watch these people get pies thrown in their faces

Girls Inc. members did the honors—their reward for meeting a $30,000 fundraising goal it set.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A mayor, top law officer, and reporter were on the receiving end of pies gone wild Wednesday, as each got those deserts smashed into their faces.

Mayor Mark Saliba, Houston County Chief Deputy Jeff Carlisle, and WTVY Senior Reporter Ken Curtis received the pies in dramatic style as Girls Inc. members laughed hysterically.

Girls Inc. is a non-profit that focuses on developing girls through school outreach and center based after school and summer programs.

