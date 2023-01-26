Watch these people get pies thrown in their faces

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A mayor, top law officer, and reporter were on the receiving end of pies gone wild Wednesday, as each got those deserts smashed into their faces.

Girls Inc. members did the honors—their reward for meeting a $30,000 fundraising goal it set.

Mayor Mark Saliba, Houston County Chief Deputy Jeff Carlisle, and WTVY Senior Reporter Ken Curtis received the pies in dramatic style as Girls Inc. members laughed hysterically.

Girls Inc. is a non-profit that focuses on developing girls through school outreach and center based after school and summer programs.

