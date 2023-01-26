Sen. Warnock announces re-appointment to Senate Agriculture Committee, focuses on Farm Bill update

Senator Reverend Warnock vows to help Georgia families with the 2023 Farm Bill.
Senator Reverend Warnock vows to help Georgia families with the 2023 Farm Bill.(Lauren Rangel)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - U.S. Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock was officially re-appointed to the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry on Jan. 26.

He will draft the 2023 Farm Bill, the primary agricultural and food policy tool of the federal government, authorizing a majority of the programs at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and national nutrition assistance programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

The bill also addresses agriculture community priorities like commodities, crop insurance, forestry, conservation, trade promotion, nutrition assistance, research (research at land-grant institutions) and rural development — like rural housing and broadband.

The bill is renewed, revised and reauthorized by Congress every five years in a bill. The bill is set to expire on Sept. 30, 2023, after being passed again by Congress in 2018.

“Agriculture is central to Georgia’s economy, and with the Farm Bill up for reauthorization this year, I’m excited to champion the needs of Georgians while forging bipartisan consensus to help our farmers and producers thrive,” Warnock said.

Warnock was also re-appointed to the Senate Commerce Committee where he will help update the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) authorizing legislation that is set to expire this year. Long-term authorization bills provide the FAA with fiscal certainty and make possible the reliable, predictable funding the FAA needs to invest in critical priorities that ensure safe, efficient air travel.

“I’m excited to continue my work on the Commerce Committee and I plan to keep fighting to ensure Georgia’s consumers and businesses are set up for success,” Warnock said.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valerie Dawson Judah's booking photo.
Attorney claims police abused her, demands $2 million
Several Wiregrass area schools will be under delays or closing due to the severe weather threat...
School closings and delays for January 25
According to the Sumner County Sheriff's Office, the man died from the hunting-related accident...
Man shot, killed after dog steps on loaded gun, sheriff says
Mekhi Telfair and Koston Pierce McWaters booking photos.
Capital murder suspect Koston McWaters has revamped defense team
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March

Latest News

The student says as a result of her pregnancy, she was penalized in a class for poor attendance...
Student cites claims of pregnancy discrimination against Troy University
Alex Murdaugh, 54, is standing trial on two counts of murder. Investigators said his...
1st officer: Alex Murdaugh didn’t cry over dead wife and son
The festivities, happening on February 18 starting at 3:30 p.m. in downtown Dothan, will...
2023 Krewe of Kolosse Mardi Gras Parade route announced
The Church of Jesus is now hosting services every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and a virtual bible...
New church launches in Dothan