News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends

By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community.

Join us each week at 11:00 a.m. to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend.

If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us about, send an email to news@wtvy.com.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several Wiregrass area schools will be under delays or closing due to the severe weather threat...
School closings and delays for January 25
Valerie Dawson Judah's booking photo.
Attorney claims police abused her, demands $2 million
According to the Sumner County Sheriff's Office, the man died from the hunting-related accident...
Man shot, killed after dog steps on loaded gun, sheriff says
Mekhi Telfair and Koston Pierce McWaters booking photos.
Capital murder suspect Koston McWaters has revamped defense team
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March

Latest News

Girl Inc. members slam pies into the faces of their “victims” on January 25, 2023.
Watch these people get pies thrown in their faces
Girls Inc. members did the honors—their reward for meeting a $30,000 fundraising goal it set.
Watch these people get pies thrown in their faces
February is American Heart Month, a time of year dedicated to increasing awareness about heart...
Flowers Hospital holding Healthy Heart Challenge for American Heart Month
As part of the Healthy Heart Challenge, Flowers Hospital will send participants a daily email...
Flowers Hospital holding Healthy Heart Challenge for American Heart Month