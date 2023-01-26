New church launches in Dothan

By Kinsley Centers
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A new church is launching in Dothan.

The Church of Jesus is now hosting services every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and a virtual bible study on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. live on their YouTube.

Pastor Jennifer Ulysse said their motto is, “It’s about relationship, not religion.”

“We are representing the gospel of grace, getting back to the fundamental of really the gospel where lives can be transformed even in the 21st century,” Ulysse said.

Ulysse explains the vision of the church and what they are hoping to accomplish.

“The vision for the church is really presenting the gospel to people in a way their lives can be transformed,” Ulysse said. “And it’s really going back to what Jesus said in Matthew 28, ‘To go forth and make disciples.’ I believe when we get to a place that we’re not working to be right but believing that we are right through Jesus Christ that not only the power of Christ can work through us, but other people can see the transformation in our lives.”

Services are held in the Southern Hospitality building. The address is: 201 Executive Park Drive Dothan, Alabama 36303.

