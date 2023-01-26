Judge William Filmore seeks appeals court seat

He has served as 33rd Judicial Circuit presiding judge since his 2012 election, and previously worked as a prosecuting attorney in that circuit comprised of Dale and Geneva Counties.
Circuit Judge Bill Filmore is sworn in by Governor Kay Ivey as his wife, Angelia, holds the...
Circuit Judge Bill Filmore is sworn in by Governor Kay Ivey as his wife, Angelia, holds the Bible.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Circuit Judge William (Bill) Filmore is seeking a position on the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals Place 2, his campaign announced Thursday.

“Dedicated to Service, Guided by Faith – just about everything you need to know about me, and what kind of Appeals Court judge I will be is contained right there.” Filmore said in his statement.

He has served as 33rd Judicial Circuit presiding judge since his 2012 election, and previously worked as a prosecuting attorney in that circuit comprised of Dale and Geneva Counties.

“I’ve practiced law and served as a Judge at the local level for almost 40 years,” Filmore said. “I don’t need any on the job training – I will be ready from day one to help protect Alabamians from criminal activity and those in our society who inflict harm on others.”

Filmore has been married to Angelia for 42 years and they have two sons, William and Ray.

Judge Filmore is seeking the seat that Justice Chris McCool will relinquish when he retires following the 2024 elections.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several Wiregrass area schools will be under delays or closing due to the severe weather threat...
School closings and delays for January 25
Valerie Dawson Judah's booking photo.
Attorney claims police abused her, demands $2 million
According to the Sumner County Sheriff's Office, the man died from the hunting-related accident...
Man shot, killed after dog steps on loaded gun, sheriff says
Mekhi Telfair and Koston Pierce McWaters booking photos.
Capital murder suspect Koston McWaters has revamped defense team
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March

Latest News

WTVY News4 Now
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
Source: Live 5
Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial starts with cellphones, bullets
WTVY Wx Logo
Colder To End The Week
Alabama woman suing after being arrested for failure to pay trash fee