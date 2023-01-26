Judge William Filmore seeks appeals court seat

DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Circuit Judge William (Bill) Filmore is seeking a position on the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals Place 2, his campaign announced Thursday.

“Dedicated to Service, Guided by Faith – just about everything you need to know about me, and what kind of Appeals Court judge I will be is contained right there.” Filmore said in his statement.

He has served as 33rd Judicial Circuit presiding judge since his 2012 election, and previously worked as a prosecuting attorney in that circuit comprised of Dale and Geneva Counties.

“I’ve practiced law and served as a Judge at the local level for almost 40 years,” Filmore said. “I don’t need any on the job training – I will be ready from day one to help protect Alabamians from criminal activity and those in our society who inflict harm on others.”

Filmore has been married to Angelia for 42 years and they have two sons, William and Ray.

Judge Filmore is seeking the seat that Justice Chris McCool will relinquish when he retires following the 2024 elections.

