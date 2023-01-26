Holmes County officials confirm two dead in Esto house fire

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Holmes County officials say they are investigating a house fire on Beaver Dam Road in Esto Thursday.

The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office posted to their Facebook page around 11:30 a.m. Officials announced HCSO and the Fire Marshal’s office were on the scene at the time.

The post said officials confirmed two people died as a result of the fire. Their identities are not being released by the Medical Examiner’s Office at this time.

“The investigation is still in early stages as the Fire Marshal’s office works to determine the origin of the fire.” The HCSO post also said.

