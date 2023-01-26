Colder Nights Ahead

SYNOPSIS – A couple freezing cold nights are moving in as we dip into the lower 30s, with highs only in the 50s again Friday. We’ll warm a bit over the weekend as cloud cover returns. Look for a significant rainmaker to arrive later Sunday into Sunday night, with warmer air next week.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear and cold. Low near 32°. Winds NW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 55°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 32°. Winds becoming calm.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 32° High: 62° 5%

SUN: Scattered showers developing. Low: 42° High: 63° 100%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 69° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 54° High: 72° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 61° High: 74° 20%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 58° High: 75° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 5-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

