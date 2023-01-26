Colder Nights Ahead

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – A couple freezing cold nights are moving in as we dip into the lower 30s, with highs only in the 50s again Friday. We’ll warm a bit over the weekend as cloud cover returns. Look for a significant rainmaker to arrive later Sunday into Sunday night, with warmer air next week.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear and cold. Low near 32°.  Winds NW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 55°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 32°.  Winds becoming calm.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 32° High: 62° 5%

SUN: Scattered showers developing. Low: 42° High: 63° 100%

MON: Partly cloudy.  Low: 56° High: 69° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 54° High: 72° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 61° High: 74° 20%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 58° High: 75° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 5-15 kts.  Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valerie Dawson Judah's booking photo.
Attorney claims police abused her, demands $2 million
Several Wiregrass area schools will be under delays or closing due to the severe weather threat...
School closings and delays for January 25
According to the Sumner County Sheriff's Office, the man died from the hunting-related accident...
Man shot, killed after dog steps on loaded gun, sheriff says
Mekhi Telfair and Koston Pierce McWaters booking photos.
Capital murder suspect Koston McWaters has revamped defense team
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March

Latest News

WTVY Wx Logo
Colder To End The Week
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast Wednesday, January 25, 2023
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast Wednesday, January 25, 2023
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Turning Colder
Zach Hatcher
Meteorologist Zach Hatcher weathercast 1-25-23