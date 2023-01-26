Colder To End The Week

By Zach Hatcher
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 6:30 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS -A chilly start to our Thursday with sunshine returning, still temperatures will only reach the middle 50s. There will be some chilly mornings ahead before warming up next week. Saturday will be dry, however, showers and a few storms come back for Sunday afternoon into the evening. The warming trend continues into Wednesday with highs reaching the middle to upper 70s that afternoon.

TODAY - Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. High near 56°. Winds NW 10-15 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Mostly clear. Low near 32°. Winds NW 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW - Few High Clouds. High near 55°. Winds WNW 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 34° High: 62° 0%

SUN: PM Scattered showers and storms. Low: 42° High: 63° 60%

MON: Partly sunny. Low: 56° High: 71° 20%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers. Low: 55° High: 73° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of showers. Low: 63° High: 77° 20%

THUR: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 55° High: 58° 40%

FRI: Mostly cloudy. Low: 38° High: 53° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY- Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N/NW 10-15 kts. Seas 5-7 ft

