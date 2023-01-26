Central Alabama CrimeStoppers release 2022 statistics

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has released its statistics from 2022.
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has released its statistics from 2022.(WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 3:04 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has released its statistics from 2022.

According to CrimeStoppers, in 2022, they received 1,169 tips and paid out $22,500 to 62 anonymous tipsters. These tips led to 149 arrests and 342 felony criminal charges.

Additionally, CrimeStoppers has stated that in partnership with law enforcement, they recovered $145,120 of stolen property and took $91,658 worth of illegal drugs off the streets.

CrimeStoppers continued its partnership with the U.S. Marshal Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force. They assisted in locating 16 violent fugitives wanted for kidnapping, assault, robbery, and murder. Additionally, they provided a cash reward to the 16 anonymous tipsters that provided information that led to the arrest of those fugitives.

CrimeStoppers has also awarded Investigator Clifford H. Clark, Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, Lieutenant Joseph Donofrio, Troy Police Department, and Corporal Makinley Robinson, Dadeville Police Department, as 2021 CrimeStoppers Officers of the Year for their dedication and outstanding work ethic. Officer David Johnson, Alexander Police Department, was honored as CrimeStoppers School Resource Officer of the Year.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers started in 1997 with a mission to stop, solve, and prevent crime. They are a nonprofit organization that brings together law enforcement, media, and the community. The goal is to work together and make Alabama communities safer to work, live, and play.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Like hundreds of other congregations, Harvest had become disgusted with UMC stands on social...
Harvest bolts from UMC, denomination boosts its legal team
Valerie Dawson Judah's booking photo.
Attorney claims police abused her, demands $2 million
The Church of Jesus is now hosting services every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and a virtual bible...
New church launches in Dothan
52-year-old Jason Hason Bright of Ozark (left) was sentenced on January 25 to 40 years in...
2 Dale County residents sentenced for sexual exploitation of a child
Blakely Police
4 additional arrests made in Blakely shooting

Latest News

Atlanta braces for Tyre Nichols' video release
Atlanta braces for potential civil unrest over Memphis police brutality case
Mark Ridgeway
Beloved faculty member identified in school bus accident at Mortimer Jordan HS
Opelika Jane Doe’s father, stepmother arrive at Lee Co. Justice Center
Opelika Jane Doe’s father denied bond; stepmother’s bond set
City of Tuskegee and Macon County officials working to have confederate monument removed.
Confederate group instructed to remove Tuskegee statue, court records say
Funding will provide broadband internet to 55,000 Alabama homes