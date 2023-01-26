Alabama Family named nation’s top young farm family

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Farming is a way of life. It’s not just a job for families who choose it. One Alabama farm family is being recognized for their work.

Daniel and Carla Trantham were named the nation’s top young farm family during American Farm Bureau Federation Convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico, earlier this month. This is the first time an Alabama Farmers Federation farm family has won the Achievement Award. The Tranthams say this is an honor.

“We were just ecstatic. It was just almost unreal, and it still seems unreal, somewhat. It hasn’t fully set in yet,” said Daniel Trantham.

“This is a huge honor, it really is. It’s not just for our family. It is for the entire state of Alabama,” said Carla Trantham.

The 34-year-old husband and wife are raising their five children on the family farm in Calhoun County, where Daniel grew up.

“‘I’m the third generation here on our family farm. My grandfather started back in the 50s, said Daniel. “I grew up just following dad around and riding with him everywhere I could, and I’ve never left.

Daniel joined the farm in 2010 and has doubled, and in some cases tripled, every aspect of the row crop, cattle, and feed business. Daniel’s family also operates a trucking company, where Carla manages payroll. The Tranthams say building on the legacy is their driving force.

“It’s knowing what we’re leaving for our kids. That is kind of passion behind what we do,” said Carla.

The Tranthams are committed to giving back to their community by coordinating farm days and speaking to hundreds of schoolchildren.

“We eat three times a day. We mostly get that food from the grocery store, but that’s not where it comes from. We try to do farm days and things at different schools and even here on our farm. We’re just trying to teach them hey, you know, those cows out there that that’s where hamburger comes from, you know, the pigs, that’s where you get bacon,” said Daniel.

As winners, the Tranthams received a number of prizes at the state and national levels, including money toward a new Ford vehicle.

The Calhoun County Farm Federation will host a reception to celebrate the Trantham Family this Saturday.

