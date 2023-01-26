2023 Krewe of Kolosse Mardi Gras Parade route announced

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Carnival celebration is ready to make its way to the city of Dothan, and the Krewe of Kolosse (KOK) have unveiled the route for this year’s Mardi Gras Parade.

The festivities, happening on February 18 starting at 3:30 p.m. in downtown Dothan, will feature live entertainment, beads, candy, food and fun with plenty of local vendors participating.

The parade route will start at the intersection of Girard Avenue and Forest Drive, near Solomon Park, and continue on route to Foster Street where the parade will come to a close at the intersection with Burdeshaw Street. The celebration will then continue on Foster Street with multiple vendors, food trucks, and fun activities set up. (Krewe of Kolosse | KOK)

The parade route will start at the intersection of Girard Avenue and Forest Drive, near Solomon Park. The route will go up to Girard Elementary where it will turn onto North Pontiac Avenue, and continue that way until a left turn onto Dakota Street and then reaching Calvary Church where they will then turn right onto Montezuma Avenue.

The parade will advance down to a left turn onto West Burdeshaw Street, and then turning onto North Park Avenue after passing First United Methodist Church. There will then be a turn left on South Park Avenue onto Catalpa Avenue, which will carry the route all the way until turning right at the light onto South Alice Street and then going until a left turn to West Lafayette Street.

That will then take the parade to a left turn onto Foster Street, where the parade will come to a close at the intersection with Burdeshaw Street.

The celebration will then stick on Foster Street, with vendors set up from the Crawford Street intersection to the Adams Street intersection, including multiple food trucks on Troy Street and a bounce house set up in the area between the Charles Woods Building and the Federal Building.

If you’d like to learn more about the Parade and KOK, visit kreweofkolosse.com or check them out on Facebook.

