WCCD to host Black History Month Celebration

Wallace’s Black Student Union celebration will highlight the history of African American hair.
Wallace Community College
Wallace Community College(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 3:51 PM CST
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Wallace Community college’s Black Student Union will host a Black History Month Celebration on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. The celebration will focus on the importance of African Americans’ hair history.

The event will be held in the Bencze Theater located in Cherry Hall on the Dothan Campus from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Admission into the celebration is free and the program will feature spoken words by WCCD students and more.

For more information on the event contact Student Life Coordinator, Daymesha Reed at 334-983-3521.

