WCCD to host Black History Month Celebration

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Wallace Community college’s Black Student Union will host a Black History Month Celebration on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. The celebration will focus on the importance of African Americans’ hair history.

The event will be held in the Bencze Theater located in Cherry Hall on the Dothan Campus from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Admission into the celebration is free and the program will feature spoken words by WCCD students and more.

For more information on the event contact Student Life Coordinator, Daymesha Reed at 334-983-3521.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.