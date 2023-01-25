Wallace baseball looks to return back to JUCO World Series

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Wallace Govs are just a week and a half away from the start of their baseball team and for the first time in a quarter of a decade Mackey Sasser will not be in the Govs dugout.

The 2022 team just one win from returning to Grand Junction for the Junior College World Series for the second time in program history.

A big piece of that team a season ago, Wicksburg grad Kade Snell who is back for the Govs this season.

First year head coach Ryan Ihle says Snell has stepped up as the leader of this team.

Ihle also mentioning the close-knit bond this team has gotten since the start of this school year.

“That team chemistry, that team camaraderie, you know that’s big in the long run and in a long 56 game season. So, this group is very close,” Ihle added. “They’ve been they’ve been very close. They got together very early and they kind of bought into each other. We’re looking forward to hopefully getting back to that that tournament. Getting back into a spot where we could win one more game than we did last year.”

