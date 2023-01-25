US Sen. Tuberville re-introducing bill on foreign agricultural investments

(WBRC)
By Sally Pitts
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Farmers and agriculture are part of the fabric that makes Alabama special. U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville is re-introducing a bill that he says will protect that.

Tuberville says this bill is crucial for America’s food supply and national security. It’s called the Foreign Adversary Risk Management Act, better known as the FARM Act. Tuberville says it takes steps to protect our country’s agriculture and supply chains.

The senator says over the past few years, he has seen an alarming number of foreign purchases of farmland, particularly by China.

“These foreign investments are now reaching every piece of the very large puzzle that makes up our agriculture industry, from farming and processing to packaging and shipping. The FARM Act would add the secretary of agriculture to the main government body that oversees the vetting process for foreign investment and purchases of American companies.”

Tuberville says the FARM Act is the first step toward protecting Alabama’s 44,000 farms and the 600,000 jobs the agriculture industry creates in Alabama.

