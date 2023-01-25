UPDATE: Faculty member at Mortimer Jordan HS killed in accident involving school bus

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WARRIOR, Ala. (WBRC) - A faculty member at Mortimer Jordan High School was killed Wednesday, Jan. 25 after an accident involving a school bus on campus.

According to Superintendent Dr. Walter B. Gonsoulin, the 58-year-old staff member was a bus driver and also a teacher for more than 20 years at Mortimer High School.

School officials say classes and all activities have been cancelled for the day and will resume Thursday.

Grief counseling will be available for students and teachers tomorrow.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

