Turning Colder

SYNOPSIS – Colder air is moving in for the end of the week as we turn drier. Highs will only reach the middle 50s for the coming days, with low temperatures in the 30s. We’re tracking another rainmaker due to arrive later Sunday.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 38°. Winds NW at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High near 56°. Winds NW at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – A few clouds. Low near 32°. Winds NW at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 32° High: 55° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 34° High: 62° 5%

SUN: Scattered showers developing. Low: 42° High: 63° 80%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 69° 10%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, a few light showers. Low: 54° High: 72° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 63° High: 78° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 10-20 kts. Seas offshore 5-7 feet.

