Turning Colder Tonight

SYNOPSIS - Skies stay partly to mostly cloudy after a stormy start to the morning. High temperatures will only reach the middle 60s before falling into the 50s late this afternoon. Temperatures in the 30s are expected for Thursday morning with plenty of sun Thursday and again on Friday. Our next chance of showers comes back on Sunday with an area of low pressure coming through the Wiregrass.

TODAY - Mostly cloudy, few showers. High near 64°. Winds SW 10-20 mph 30%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy. Low near 38°. Winds NW 10-15 mph 0%

TOMORROW - Mostly sunny. High near 58°. Winds NW 10-15 mph 0%

EXTENDED

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 32° High: 56° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 34° High: 62° 0%

SUN: PM Scattered showers and storms. Low: 40° High: 63° 60%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 69° 0%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storms. Low: 54° High: 72° 40%

WED: Partly sunny, few showers. Low: 61° High: 75° 30%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 43° High: 57° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY- Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 20-25 kts. Seas 6-9 ft

