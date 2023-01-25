Possible tornado moves through Walton County

Possible tornado in Walton County early Wednesday morning.
Possible tornado in Walton County early Wednesday morning.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Early morning storms and a possible tornado moved through Walton County Wednesday morning.

WJHG meteorologists tracked a rotating storm cell on radar which spanned a path from Grayton Beach to the west of Freeport early Wednesday morning. The cell appeared to have a “debris ball” signature on radar, which is often indicative of an actual tornado touchdown. These signatures appear when debris is lifted into the storm rotation.

A reporter will be in the area and will provide more updates as we receive them.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several Wiregrass area schools will be under delays or closing due to the severe weather threat...
School closings and delays for January 25
Valerie Dawson Judah's booking photo.
Attorney claims police abused her, demands $2 million
This Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, booking photo provided by the Volusia County, Fla., Division of...
Wife, husband planned fatal shooting in hospital for weeks
4Warn Weather Day
4WARN Weather Day issued for January 25
Michael Farrell Kelley, 45, had been accused of shooting the dogs before tossing their carcasses.
Charges dropped in case of man who killed dogs, tossed them from bridge

Latest News

Blakely Police
4 additional arrests made in Blakely shooting
Zach Hatcher
Meteorologist Zach Hatcher weathercast 1-25-23
Zach Hatcher
Turning Colder Tonight
Mekhi Telfair and Koston Pierce McWaters booking photos.
Capital murder suspect Koston McWaters has revamped defense team