Possible tornado moves through Walton County
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Early morning storms and a possible tornado moved through Walton County Wednesday morning.
WJHG meteorologists tracked a rotating storm cell on radar which spanned a path from Grayton Beach to the west of Freeport early Wednesday morning. The cell appeared to have a “debris ball” signature on radar, which is often indicative of an actual tornado touchdown. These signatures appear when debris is lifted into the storm rotation.
A reporter will be in the area and will provide more updates as we receive them.
