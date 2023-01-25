Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky

A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally misleading customers.(United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky is facing a federal lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges certain mini bottles of the alcoholic beverage do not contain whisky.

The label on Fireball sold at liquor stores says, “whisky with natural cinnamon flavor,” but the subject of the class-action lawsuit are the miniature bottles sold at gas stations and markets.

The miniature bottles of both appear nearly identical except the Fireball Cinnamon offering mentions a “malt beverage with whisky flavor.”

The lawsuit accuses the company of intentionally misleading customers into believing they are buying small bottles of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky.

According to court documents, the plaintiff expects any statutory and punitive damages to exceed $5 million.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several Wiregrass area schools will be under delays or closing due to the severe weather threat...
School closings and delays for January 25
Valerie Dawson Judah's booking photo.
Attorney claims police abused her, demands $2 million
This Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, booking photo provided by the Volusia County, Fla., Division of...
Wife, husband planned fatal shooting in hospital for weeks
4Warn Weather Day
4WARN Weather Day issued for January 25
Michael Farrell Kelley, 45, had been accused of shooting the dogs before tossing their carcasses.
Charges dropped in case of man who killed dogs, tossed them from bridge

Latest News

Police arrested a suspect after shootings in Half Moon Bay, Calif. left at least seven dead.
Suspect in Half Moon Bay farm killings faces 7 murder counts
Simone Biles and Wheaties hosted a "Breakfast of Champions" event to unveil the limited-edition...
‘I am honored’: Olympic superstar Simone Biles unveils new Wheaties box
Mark Ridgeway
Beloved faculty member identified in school bus accident at Mortimer Jordan HS
The Razzies said they will be nominating only actors 18 years old or older after facing...
The Razzies removes its nomination of 12-year-old for worst actor after backlash
As part of the Healthy Heart Challenge, Flowers Hospital will send participants a daily email...
Flowers Hospital holding Healthy Heart Challenge for American Heart Month