Flowers Hospital holding Healthy Heart Challenge for American Heart Month

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Flowers Hospital in Dothan is taking a step up to help people in the local community learn ways to reduce heart health risks with a 28-Day Healthy Heart Challenge during the month of February.

February is American Heart Month, a time of year dedicated to increasing the awareness about heart health while also giving a spotlight to ways to create a healthy lifestyle.

As part of the Healthy Heart Challenge, Flowers Hospital will send participants a daily email with “short, informative articles, quick tips, and a daily challenge to promote heart health.”

“At Flowers Hospital, we are committed to helping people live healthier and, for most of us, there’s no better place to start than taking better care of our hearts,” says Jeff Brannon, CEO of Flowers Hospital. “People who join us for this challenge will find the content takes only a couple of minutes to read each day.

“It is fun, sometimes surprising, always informative, and it can be life-saving. I hope everyone will sign up for the challenge and join us on a 28 day journey to a healthier heart.”

According to Flowers Hospital, these are some facts everyone should know about heart disease:

Heart disease is a leading cause of death in the United States, claiming the lives of more than 650,000 people each year.

In the U.S., one person dies every 34 seconds from cardiovascular disease.

Every year, about 800,000 Americans suffer a heart attack.

Nearly half of American adults (47%) suffer from high blood pressure, or hypertension, which increases the risk of a heart attack and stroke. However, only about 1 in 4 people with high blood pressure have their condition under control.

To join in on the 28-Day Healthy Heart Challenge, visit FlowersHospital.com/Heart-Challenge.

