ESCC softball team looking to build off success from 2022

Boll Weevils taking next step in 2023
Boll Weevils taking next step in 2023
By Nick Brooks
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- Just over a week before first pitch for the Enterprise State Boll Weevil softball team.

Looking to build off the success that second year head coach Clair Goodson created in 2022.

After a 26-27 record, the lady Weevils made the state softball tournament for the first time since 2018.

That success helped Goodson win Southern Division Coach of the Year in her first season.

An evenly balanced roster of freshmen and sophomores is key for the team’s success this season.

Those sophomores especially key in helping to build a winning culture.

“The freshmen that were on the field when we lost that game to Southern Union. Still has that taste in your mouth we are ready to play again,” Goodson said. “They know what it takes to get back and they’re excited and that’s what we’ve talked about and talked about as we’ve started practicing and stuff like this is where it starts to get to that that moment again.”

