On the dotted line: Tolley strikes with Mobile

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- A dream achieved for Houston Academy’s Kaelyn Tolley who will be bowling at the collegiate level.

Tolley will be attending the University of Mobile.

A school which just started their bowling program this year.

Tolley signing on the dotted line and she’s excited to be one of the first to set the foundation of at the university.

She has been bowling since she was in first grade and bowling her best game a few years ago when she bowled a 226 in her first year at Houston Academy

Now going onto the next level.

“It feels surreal because I’ve been with these kids for four years now and to be going to college to do something I love it feels great,” Tolley said.

