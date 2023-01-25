Dothan City Schools shows off new bus safety tech

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan City Schools will soon have another set of eyes to aid in safety.

Today, the school system showed off the new tech they’ll be using to watch out for drivers that forget the rules around bus stops.

The new system, with help from AngelTrax, will place cameras on all 89 buses in the Dothan City School system’s fleet to catch drivers illegally passing when buses are loading or unloading kids.

“These kids are our precious cargo. We don’t want something to happen to these children,” CEO of AngelTrax, Richie Howard said.

The goal of the program is to deter drivers from acting recklessly.

“I’m very excited,” Jay Bruner, Director of Transportation at DCS, told News 4. “So are those in the transportation department seeing that DCS is being proactive, trying to do everything they can to protect their children. I think this is something that you’ll see take a hold throughout the state once this gets going.”

During a recent test phase of the cameras, the child safety program recorded over 400 violations in twenty days.

“This is going to be something that might be controversial with some parents or members of the public if you get cited, but just know that it is for a good cause,” DCS Superintendent Dennis Coe explained.

Dr. Coe is hopeful that the new system will promote new driving habits in the Circle City.

DCS bus drivers have hope for the future of child safety as well.

“I’m very grateful that the school district is taking this step before we actually see a tragedy happen,” DCS bus driver Melissa Perez said. “Because it would be very traumatizing to any bus driver to have to see one of our babies get hit.”

Violators will be sent citations in the mail of up to $300. All fines collected will go back into the transportation system to benefit underserved student programs.

“We’re going to use a lot of proceeds to expand out driver’s ed program,” Dr. Coe said. “We’re currently not able to completely service and provide driver’s education for all of our students, so this will give us an opportunity to expand that.”

Citations from the Child Safety Program will being on March 1st.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.