Cottonwood boys basketball hands Geneva County first loss in area play
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Cottonwood Bears came back against the Geneva County Bulldogs to give them their first area loss of the season.
