4 additional arrests made in Blakely shooting

By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - Blakely police confirmed additional arrest were made in connection with the January 13 shooting.

The recent BPD statement is as follows:

Additional arrests have been made in connection with the 01/13/2023 shooting incident on Liberty St. The following individuals are accused of making false statements and writings during the investigation and are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Blakely Police Department
Additional arrests made in Blakely shooting(WTVY)

There are now 9 arrests in connection with the Liberty Street shooting. The other arrests accounted for are of five Blakely teens.

No more information is available at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing.

