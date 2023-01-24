Stormy Wednesday Morning Ahead

From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Weather Center:
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SYNOPSIS – We will turn partly cloudy through the afternoon before the next storm system arrives early Wednesday morning. Within the line of storms, there will be potential for a brief, spin-up tornado, with the threat mainly along and south of I-10. Damaging wind gusts will also be possible in parts of the line. The timing for these storms will be between 4 am and 10 am Wednesday morning, with the eastern half of the area seeing this line late morning. We turn colder after the frontal passage, with temperatures dropping to the upper 30s for Thursday morning.

TODAY – Turning partly cloudy. High near 62°. Winds ESE 5 mph.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, breezy, storms arrive late in western areas. Low near 53°. Winds SE/S 10-20 mph. 50%

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, morning showers & storms, some strong. High near 66°. Winds SW 10-15 mph. 80%

EXTENDED

THU: Sunny. Low: 38° High: 58° %

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 32° High: 58° %

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 34° High: 62° %

SUN: Partly sunny, scattered showers. Low: 40° High: 63° 50%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 68° 20%

TUES: Partly sunny, scattered showers. Low: 57° High: 68° 4%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 3-5 feet. Gale Warning Through Wednesday Morning.

