Stormy Wednesday Morning Ahead

SYNOPSIS – We will turn partly cloudy through the afternoon before the next storm system arrives early Wednesday morning. Within the line of storms, there will be potential for a brief, spin-up tornado, with the threat mainly along and south of I-10. Damaging wind gusts will also be possible in parts of the line. The timing for these storms will be between 4 am and 10 am Wednesday morning, with the eastern half of the area seeing this line late morning. We turn colder after the frontal passage, with temperatures dropping to the upper 30s for Thursday morning.

TODAY – Turning partly cloudy. High near 62°. Winds ESE 5 mph.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, breezy, storms arrive late in western areas. Low near 53°. Winds SE/S 10-20 mph. 50%

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, morning showers & storms, some strong. High near 66°. Winds SW 10-15 mph. 80%

EXTENDED

THU: Sunny. Low: 38° High: 58° %

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 32° High: 58° %

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 34° High: 62° %

SUN: Partly sunny, scattered showers. Low: 40° High: 63° 50%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 68° 20%

TUES: Partly sunny, scattered showers. Low: 57° High: 68° 4%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 3-5 feet. Gale Warning Through Wednesday Morning.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.