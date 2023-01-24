Stormy, Then Colder

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – After a chilly start to the night, warmer and more-humid air arrives during the daybreak period Wednesday, fueling a batch of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms may produce gusty winds, with an isolated tornado threat across the Florida Panhandle, extending into the southern parts of Covington, Geneva and Houston counties. Colder air follows for later in the week.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms late. Low near 48°.  Winds SE-S at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW – Early rain, then mostly to partly cloudy. High near 64°. Winds S/W at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 38°.  Winds NW at 10-15 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 38° High: 58° 0%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 32° High: 56° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 34° High: 62° 5%

SUN: Scattered showers. Low: 40° High: 63° 60%

MON: Partly cloudy.  Low: 56° High: 69° 10%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 54° High: 72° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – *Gale Warning* Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 20-25 kts.  Seas offshore 6-9 feet.

