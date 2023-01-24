School closings and delays for January 25
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Several Wiregrass area schools will be under delays or closing due to the severe weather threat for Wednesday morning.
News 4 has a current list of all of those we have been able to find and have been sent:
- Bethlehem Child Development Center - Opening at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday
- Brannon Stand Christian Academy - Opening at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday
- Dale County Schools - Delayed 2 hours Wednesday
- Daleville City Schools - Delayed 2 hours Wednesday
- Dothan City Schools - Delayed 2 hours Wednesday
- Early County Schools (GA) - Closed Wednesday
- Enterprise City Schools - Opening at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday
- Geneva City Schools - Delayed 2 hours Wednesday
- Geneva County Schools - Delayed 2 hours Wednesday
- Henry County Schools - Opening at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday
- Holmes County Schools (FL) - Delayed 2 hours Wednesday
- Houston County Schools - Delayed 2 hours Wednesday
- Northside Methodist Academy - Delayed 2 hours Wednesday
- Ozark City Schools - Delayed 2 hours Wednesday
- Seminole County Schools (GA) - Closed Wednesday
- Vivian B Adams School - Delayed 1 hour Wednesday
We will update this list as more becomes available. If you know of any others school closings or delays, you can message us on Facebook or email us at news@wtvy.com.
