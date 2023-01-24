School closings and delays for January 25

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Several Wiregrass area schools will be under delays or closing due to the severe weather threat for Wednesday morning.

News 4 has a current list of all of those we have been able to find and have been sent:

Bethlehem Child Development Center - Opening at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday

Brannon Stand Christian Academy - Opening at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday

Dale County Schools - Delayed 2 hours Wednesday

Daleville City Schools - Delayed 2 hours Wednesday

Dothan City Schools - Delayed 2 hours Wednesday

Early County Schools (GA) - Closed Wednesday

Enterprise City Schools - Opening at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday

Geneva City Schools - Delayed 2 hours Wednesday

Geneva County Schools - Delayed 2 hours Wednesday

Henry County Schools - Opening at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday

Holmes County Schools (FL) - Delayed 2 hours Wednesday

Houston County Schools - Delayed 2 hours Wednesday

Northside Methodist Academy - Delayed 2 hours Wednesday

Ozark City Schools - Delayed 2 hours Wednesday

Seminole County Schools (GA) - Closed Wednesday

Vivian B Adams School - Delayed 1 hour Wednesday

We will update this list as more becomes available. If you know of any others school closings or delays, you can message us on Facebook or email us at news@wtvy.com.

