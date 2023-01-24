Proud to be a Farmer: Ivey and Ivey Farm

WEBB, Ala. (WTVY) - Ivey and Ivey Farm is growing a legacy in Webb.

They work with cattle and hay, and from father to daughter, share a passion for agriculture.

“Well, I feel like there’s so many people in this world, and we need a lot of farmers to help with the population and feeding everybody, so I feel like it’s really important to advertise this so that more people are interested in farming.” Amelia Ivey said.

Ivey and Ivey farms has been in the community for 4 generations.

It’s not your typical farm. They only handle hay and cattle.

Thirteen-year-old Amelia has helped out for as long as she can remember.

“Been out on tractors driving them, moving them around, doing cows just all the time ever since I was born.”

Her father ,Jamar Ivey, says when she was little, he would take her out with him and try to make farming fun.

“You’re actually doing work, but it doesn’t seem like work, and I think that’s kind of the best way to approach it, and it just turned into, she was kind of like myself. She said, ‘Daddy, I want to try this. Could I run this? Could I do this?”’ Jamar Ivey said.

On top of helping out around the farm when she’s out of school, Amelia also has shown cows competitively.

“I work them every day, like walk them around wash them, just every day after school. That’s something I have done since I was 8.”

Amelia hopes those daily chores become a lifetime of tradition.

“I plan on going to Auburn and getting a degree in animal science and being a feed rep for Purine or something like that and then coming back and working on the farm when I get older.”

That’s something her dad says makes him very proud.

“It was something as I was growing up that I did as well, working around here as a kid and then leaving and going off to college and coming back and getting back on the family farm.” Jamar said. “This is the dream to me, I guess, if I can make a living doing this. This is what I want to do.”

Being a part of continuing a legacy, and helping her community along the way, is what makes Amelia Ivey proud to be a farmer.

Amelia also has her own YouTube channel where she shares videos of her show cows and life around the farm.

