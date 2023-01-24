Pet of the Week: Meet Vinny & Woody

These sweet siblings are up for adoption
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On this week’s “Pet of the Week” News 4 welcomed two handsome kittens from the Dothan Animal Shelter.

Meet Vinny and Woody, two adventurous brothers who love to explore. They are very playful four-month-old orange tabby kittens.

Neither of the brothers have been neutered but have the option to be before adoption.

If you are interested in finding out more about Vinny and Woody or interested in adoption, you can head to the Dothan Animal Shelter at 295 Jerry Drive, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can also give the shelter a call at (334) 615-4620, or find more info and up to date looks at the various other animals up for adoption on their Facebook page.

