Parking changes at Houston County Administration Building

West and north side lots will be closed beginning January 30.
While parking will continue in front of the building at 462 North Oates Street, the west and north side lots will be closed.(WTVY)
By Ty Storey
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Ongoing construction in Dothan is forcing the Houston County Commission to alter the parking plan for the county’s Administration Building.

The changes, which will go into effect on January 30. While parking will continue in front of the building at 462 North Oates Street, the west and north side lots will be closed.

Additional parking for citizens at this time will be made just north of the Administration Building on West Newton Street.

The parking plan change is expected to be in place for around 9 months. The Commission are asking the public for their patience at this time in acting with the changes, and thanks them in advance for doing so.

