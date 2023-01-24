Murder case involving man charged with shooting and killing his son headed to a grand jury

According to testimony, the victim ran at his father who pulled out a gun and shot him
John William Barnickel ... charged with murder in the death of his son.(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By Stephen Moody
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man accused of shooting and killing his own son was back in court Tuesday morning for a preliminary hearing.

John Barnickel is charged with murder in the death of his son Joshua Barnickel. This all happened back in October at a home on Kooiman Road.

Tuesday, we heard testimony from the homicide detective.

In that testimony, the detective said that Barnickel shot his son following an argument that turned physical.

According to testimony, the victim ran at his father who pulled out a gun and shot him once. Once he turned around, the detective testified Barnickel shot his son again in the back of the head.

Barnickel’s attorney says his client was defending himself.

“I think when this case is over with. He’ll be found not guilty and will be able to go on with his life, but he is crushed about what happened,” Defense Attorney Jeff Deen said.

The judge ruled there was enough evidence to move this case forward and it will now be heard by a grand jury.

