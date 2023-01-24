Lane closure on Ross Clark Circle

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One southbound lane of traffic on Ross Clark Circle will be closed until the end of the day Tuesday.

According to information from the City of Dothan, a contractor working in the immediate areas around the roadway is the cause of the closure on January 24 starting at 8:00 a.m.

The lane closure extends from the McDonalds/Home Depot entrances to the Meadowbrook Drive South entrance in the northeast/north-central portion of the Circle.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution while traveling in this area on Tuesday, and to seek alternative routes if necessary.

For additional information, contact Dothan Traffic Engineer Noah Murphy at (334) 615-4477.

