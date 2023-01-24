Early County coach leaving the Bobcats

By Nick Brooks
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLAKELY, Ala. (WTVY) - Early County is searching for a new head football coach after Joel Harvin announced he is leaving the program.

Harvin had served as head coach at Early County for the past six seasons. He compiled a 33-32 record over that time.

During his tenure, the program made the playoffs in five consecutive seasons, which included an appearance in the quarterfinals in 2022. The five consecutive appearances are a school record.

Harvin is taking the head coaching role at Putnam County High School in Eatonton, Georgia, about an hour east of Atlanta.

Prior to his stint at Early County, Harvin served as offensive coordinator at Northview High School in Dothan.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDHN forecaster Andrew Alexander Clarke, 23, faces Stalking 2nd degree, a misdemeanor.
Dothan meteorologist arrested on stalking charge
Rodarius "RaRa" Thomas
UGA releases statement amid arrest of student-athlete Rodarius ‘Rara’ Thomas
48-year-old Arick Dwayne Christian of Troy (pictured) was charged with one count of Murder for...
Police: Ariton man killed in Troy shooting
The scene of an industrial accident that claimed the life of Courtney Edwards, a member of ramp...
Preliminary report released on deadly Montgomery airport accident
4Warn Weather Day
4WARN Weather Day issued for January 25

Latest News

truist park braves stadium
Atlanta Braves play-by-play broadcaster Chip Caray leaving for another team
BILL O'BRIEN
REPORTS: Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien hired by New England Patriots
On the dotted line: Sukoff inks with River Hawks
On the dotted line: Sukoff signs with River Hawks
Early County football coach moving on
Early County football coach moving on