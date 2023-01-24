Early County coach leaving the Bobcats

BLAKELY, Ala. (WTVY) - Early County is searching for a new head football coach after Joel Harvin announced he is leaving the program.

Harvin had served as head coach at Early County for the past six seasons. He compiled a 33-32 record over that time.

During his tenure, the program made the playoffs in five consecutive seasons, which included an appearance in the quarterfinals in 2022. The five consecutive appearances are a school record.

Harvin is taking the head coaching role at Putnam County High School in Eatonton, Georgia, about an hour east of Atlanta.

Prior to his stint at Early County, Harvin served as offensive coordinator at Northview High School in Dothan.

