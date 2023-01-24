On the dotted line: Sukoff signs with River Hawks

Houston Academy senior Onika Sukoff has signed to play volleyball at Susquehanna University
By Nick Brooks
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- A big day for Houston Academy student Onika Sukoff.

The senior has signed to play at Susquehanna University in Pennsylvania to play volleyball.

Sukoff helped the Raiders make it to Birmingham for the state tournament this season, coming up short in the quarterfinals.

A special moment for Sukoff as her first high school coach from Valdosta, Georgia made the two-and-a-half-hour drive to see Onika sign on her big day.

“I’ve always thought about playing in college, since I was a very young age and I really knew that’s what I wanted to do, and it means a lot to me that I could accomplish these dreams. I was really like shocked when she said she was going to come, but it makes me so happy because she was the person who really shaped me as a volleyball player, so it means a lot to me.”

