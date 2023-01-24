Charges dropped in case of man who killed dogs, tossed them from bridge

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said last year that complaining neighbors sparked an investigation that led to Kelley’s arrest.
Michael Farrell Kelley, 45, had been accused of shooting the dogs before tossing their carcasses.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Charges that a Coffee Springs man tossed several dogs he had killed from a bridge were dismissed on Monday.

But prosecutors asked that the misdemeanor Cruelty to Animals charge be dismissed, and Coffee County District Judge Josh Wilson obliged.

“They were Mr. Kelley’s dogs that he shot because they were vicious and attempted to attack a family member,” said attorney David Harrison, who represents Kelley.

