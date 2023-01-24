12-year-old boy shot and killed inside home in Jefferson Co.

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy on Saturday, Jan. 21.

The child has been identified as Anterrius Hill.

JCSO says deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Oxford Acres Circle just after midnight on report of a child shot.

Deputies on scene found Hill suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Deputies attempted life-saving measures and he was transported to Children’s Hospital, according to JCSO.

The sheriff’s office says medical personnel were unable to revive Hill.

Hill was a student at Erwin Middle School.

Our students and staff are doing the best they can to cope with the loss of another student. Anterrius was a talented young man who was a star on our basketball team. He will be missed greatly. Please keep our school community and his family in your prayers.

This is a sad time for the JEFCOED family. While we will wait for authorities to conclude their investigation into the circumstances, it is still a tragedy regardless. My prayers are with the student’s family, friends, teachers, and administrators as they work to come to terms with this loss. Additional counselors are on campus today to provide support to students and staff.

The JCSO is investigating the circumstances of the shooting. Updates will be added to this story as they are available.

