DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Saturday, January 28, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., The Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System has organized a Veterans Drive-thru Resource Fair.

The event will be held in the parking lot of the Houston County Farm Center (nearest Cottonwood Road).

Food boxes will be available for veterans as well as other services including flu shots, COVID-19 vaccines, and other helpful information pertaining to veterans’ services. The City of Dothan and Houston County are co-sponsoring the event.

For more information, please contact Erica Moore, Chief of the Center for Development and Civic Engagement, Central Alabama Veterans Healthcare System, at 334-272-4670, extension 34749, or email her at erica.moore2@va.gov .

