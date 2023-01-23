Tracking The Next Storm System

SYNOPSIS - We stay dry to start the work week, however, storms are quick to follow for late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Strong low pressure will lift into northern Mississippi, bringing a warm front through the Wiregrass Tuesday night. This will result in a few strong-to-severe storms in our area, but the better risk will be west of here. After reaching the middle 60s Wednesday afternoon, we turn a bit cooler for the end of the work week.

TODAY - Mostly sunny. High near 60°. Winds SW 10-20 mph 20%

TONIGHT - Mostly clear. Low near 34°. Winds NE 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy. High near 60°. Winds ESE 5-10 mph 40% late

EXTENDED

WED: Partly sunny, AM strong storms. Low: 56° High: 66° 60% early

THUR: Mostly sunny. Low: 36° High: 58° 0%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 34° High: 56° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 34° High: 60° 0%

SUN: Partly sunny, slight chance of showers. Low: 40° High: 62° 20%

MON: Partly sunny, scattered showers. Low: 53° High: 68° 40%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 54° High: 67° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY- Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 15-20 kts. Seas 4-6 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.