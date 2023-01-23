Third charge for Panama City childcare worker

Second abuse incident from Jan. 18
A childcare worker is in Bay County Jail after officers say she hit a child during a diaper...
A childcare worker is in Bay County Jail after officers say she hit a child during a diaper change.(Panama City Police Department)
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:06 AM CST
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For the third time in a week, Mills has been charged again with injuring a child under the age of one, a third count of aggravated abuse and cruelty towards a child.

Detectives say Mills was seen on video pulling a child violently out of a crib by their arm and trying to hide the child’s injuries after manipulating their arm as well. Officers say the child suffered a broken arm and wrist.

PCPD reports that this incident occurred the same day as the first charge.

The investigation is still ongoing.

More charges are being added on for a local childcare worker after an incident last year, according to Panama City Police Department.

Last week, detectives charged Jessica C. Mills with aggravated abuse and cruelty towards a child after she allegedly caused a child severe bruising.

After further investigation, officers say Mills has been charged with another count of aggravated abuse and cruelty towards a child from another incident that happened in Nov. 14 of last year. That report alleged that the victim suffered similar injuries. The investigation is still ongoing.

Mills remains in Bay County Jail. PCPD is asking anyone who thinks their children may have been injured in Mills’ care to call 850-872-3100, or report tips anonymously via their Tip411 app.

